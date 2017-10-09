El digital dels que votaran #SíSí. N. 3803. Dilluns, 9 d'octubre de 2017 14:54 h

La premsa internacional alerta de les salutacions nazis a la manifestació contra la independència

Des de l'agència de notícies 'Ruptly' fins a diaris britànics o israelians se n'han fet ressò

La manifestació d'aquest diumenge a Barcelona ha deixat algunes salutacions feixistes que la premsa internacional ha pogut recollir i se n'ha volgut fer ressò.
Imatge d'un twit de Russia Today
Imatge d'un twit de Russia Today
© directe!cat
Periodista d'Sky News i la BBC Jake Wallis Simons comparteix un vídeo a la xarxa. 



L'agència de notícies Ruptly es fa ressò de les salutacions nazis a la manifestació de Barcelona. 



El diari britànic The Independent en comparteix imatges. 



Diari israelià Haaretz.



El periodista nord-americà Tim Pool.



El periodista de buzzFeed Ryan Broderick.



I la russa Russia Today.




Comentaris 4 comentaris
item
#4
daivanos fletxa tarragona
9 d'octubre de 2017, 13.19 h

mmm... es verdad ésto:

https://elpais.com/elpais/2017/10/08/hechos/1507484964_888438.html

habéis cambiado la portada muchas veces y habéis eliminado muchas noticias, que parecen falsas, desde entonces. Creo que sois un medio con poca credibilidad, ¿por qué hacéis estas cosas?. Creo que está mal mentir o crear odio desde la mentira o el impacto mediático para conseguir objetivos políticos, ¿no os parece grave?. Creo que, junto a otros medios, conseguís odio y mal estar social, viole... Llegir més


Valora aquest comentari:   votar positiu 4   votar negatiu 1
Respondre comentari replica Comentari inadequat   abus

item
#3
BATRE A L´ERA
9 d'octubre de 2017, 11.45 h

EUROPA COM SEMPRE DORMINT A LA PALLA I FENT VEURE QUE espana ÉS UNA DEMOCRÀCIA.
ENS VAN ABANDONAR TANTS I TANTS ANYS AMB ELS FEIXITES ESPANOLS CAMPANT PER CASA NOSTRA SENSE INTERVENIR... LA POSGUERRA DE REPRESÀLIES CONTRA ELS CATALANS ENCARA DURA, SI NO HO VEUEN ÉS QUE ESTAN CECS. ENS VOLEN AJUPINS I ELS CATALANS HAN DECIDIT POSAR-SE DRETS. JA ERA HORA //*//


Valora aquest comentari:   votar positiu 9   votar negatiu 0
Respondre comentari replica Comentari inadequat   abus

item
#2
ciuitadà honrat fletxa de Barcelona
9 d'octubre de 2017, 11.06 h

Què no saben que la majoria explícita de Catalunya és demòcrata? Que se´n vagin a un altre lloc amb les seves proclames, per exemple al valle del Frankestein!


Valora aquest comentari:   votar positiu 5   votar negatiu 0
Respondre comentari replica Comentari inadequat   abus

item
#1
Mikiromy fletxa Girona
9 d'octubre de 2017, 10.44 h

Feixistes everywere


Valora aquest comentari:   votar positiu 5   votar negatiu 0
Respondre comentari replica Comentari inadequat   abus

