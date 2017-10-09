La premsa internacional alerta de les salutacions nazis a la manifestació contra la independència
Des de l'agència de notícies 'Ruptly' fins a diaris britànics o israelians se n'han fet ressò
La manifestació d'aquest diumenge a Barcelona ha deixat algunes salutacions feixistes que la premsa internacional ha pogut recollir i se n'ha volgut fer ressò.
This just happened in #Barcelona. Fascism in Spain. Taken by excellent photographer @FrancisHawkins exclusively for @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/TomAyiGC67— Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) October 8, 2017
L'agència de notícies Ruptly es fa ressò de les salutacions nazis a la manifestació de Barcelona.
Nazi salutes given at anti-Catalan independence rally in #Barcelona https://t.co/sYqF81PZsi pic.twitter.com/EikBEGHE86— Ruptly (@Ruptly) October 8, 2017
El diari britànic The Independent en comparteix imatges.
Far-right protesters give fascist salutes in Madrid https://t.co/qm54amnqBC— The Independent (@Independent) October 8, 2017
Diari israelià Haaretz.
Madrid Unity Rally Mired by Fascist Salutes From Far-right Falange Party Membershttps://t.co/tzIPNoj0RR pic.twitter.com/av5GeTUVjd— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 8, 2017
El periodista nord-americà Tim Pool.
Many people have been seen giving the Nazi Salute in #Barcelona at Pro Spain events. This is right now pic.twitter.com/MHiTtEal4r— Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 8, 2017
El periodista de buzzFeed Ryan Broderick.
Unionists are burning a Catalan flag #RecuperemElSeny #8Oct pic.twitter.com/nvh55sXkE3— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) October 8, 2017
I la russa Russia Today.
Fascist salutes seen at pro-Spanish unity demos in #Madrid, #Barcelona (PHOTOS, VIDEO) https://t.co/iJtefHWLnD pic.twitter.com/XP8lEILtdd— RT (@RT_com) October 8, 2017