La Comissió Europea es nega a valorar la detenció de Sànchez i Cuixart

Vicenç Ramoneda i Ullar Sentmenat - República de Catalunya Sentmenat - República de Catalunya

17 d'octubre de 2017, 17.01 h

"Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was also legal." (Martin Luther King Jr.)



There is no worse dictatorship than a dictatorial state, like Spain, that is thought to be a democracy!



European union, your values are dead. Actually, you killed them justifying the brutal violence in Catalonia. Shame on you! We feel terribly and deeply disappointed. Bye UE because the European Union embodies corruption.



Nor forgetfulness nor forgiveness.