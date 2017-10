Parlon, un pes pesant socialista, plega de l'executiva del PSOE pel seu suport al 155

Vicenç Ramoneda i Ullar Sentmenat - República de Catalunya Sentmenat - República de Catalunya

21 d'octubre de 2017, 21.24 h

There is no worse dictatorship than a dictatorial state, like Spain, that is thought to be a democracy!



What is a State of Law?

What, in Spain, you have to wait sitting.



Speaking of "legalities". What did you do, the absolutists, in 1714? Skip our laws and constitutions, that we already had before Spain existed, murdering and executing who defended them! Now, we just want to recover what you were robbed by the strength of the weapons! Less lessons, guilty of incitement!



