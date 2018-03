L'Europa silenciada reacciona als empresonaments

Vicenç Ramoneda i Ullar Sentmenat - República de Catalunya Sentmenat - República de Catalunya

24 de març de 2018, 08.57 h

The problem of the fascism is not the candidates, but the democratic victory of independentism.



The European democratic states, if any, needs more proof that Spain is an anti-democratic, dictatorial an a fascist state?



To be a state, must there be Catalans killed by the dictatorship?



How many?