L'unionisme es reafirma: ''Han fracassat. Ja n'hi ha prou, prou procés''

Vicenç Ramomeda i Ullar Sentmenat - República de Catalunya Sentmenat - República de Catalunya

24 de març de 2018, 14.01 h

If we have endured the dictatorial fascism of the Spaniards for 40 years we will not endure the dictatorial fascism of the Spanish now?



The problem of the fascism is not the candidates, but the democratic victory of independentism.



The European democratic states, if any, needs more proof that Spain is an anti-democratic dictatorial an a fascist state?



To be a state, must there be Catalans killed by the dictatorship?



How many?