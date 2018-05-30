Espanya deté un activista perseguit pel govern de Putin fins que la Interpol intervé contra l'extradició
Bill Browder ha estat durant dues hores arrestat a Madrid
Redacció| “És preocupant que l’autocràtica Rússia pugui fer que un país democràtic com Espanya vagi al darrera d’algú que lluita per exposar els crims de Putin i aquells responsables de l’assassinat de Magnitsky”. Amb aquestes paraules ha retret el líder del partit liberal al Parlament Europeu, Guy Verhofstadt, a Mariano Rajoy la detenció a Madrid de Bill Browder, un opositor del president rus Vladimir Putin. Verhofstadt s’ha dirigit al president espanyol via Twitter per recordar-li que “s’han de protegir els drets” de Browder.
Worrying that autocratic Russia can get democratic Spain to go after someone fighting to expose Putin's crimes & those responsible for #Magnitsky's murder. @BillBrowder's rights must be protected @marianorajoy https://t.co/HEM56UWpbR— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) 30 de maig de 2018
In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station pic.twitter.com/Xwj27xC7Zd— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de maig de 2018
This is the arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/Cr1Sf4vS4a— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de maig de 2018
Good news. Spanish National Police just released me after Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honor the new Russian Interpol Red Notice. This is the 6th time that Russia has abused Interpol in my case pic.twitter.com/ZonzXizvIJ— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de maig de 2018