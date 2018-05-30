directe ! a La República. N. 4036. Dimecres, 30 de maig de 2018 16:00 h

Espanya deté un activista perseguit pel govern de Putin fins que la Interpol intervé contra l'extradició

Bill Browder ha estat durant dues hores arrestat a Madrid

Redacció| “És preocupant que l’autocràtica Rússia pugui fer que un país democràtic com Espanya vagi al darrera d’algú que lluita per exposar els crims de Putin i aquells responsables de l’assassinat de Magnitsky”. Amb aquestes paraules ha retret el líder del partit liberal al Parlament Europeu, Guy Verhofstadt, a Mariano Rajoy la detenció a Madrid de Bill Browder, un opositor del president rus Vladimir Putin. Verhofstadt s’ha dirigit al president espanyol via Twitter per recordar-li que “s’han de protegir els drets” de Browder. 
 
Bill Browder, extradició, Interpol, policia espanyola, Putin, rússia
 
I és que la policia espanyola l'ha arrestat durant dues hores dimecres al matí, segons el mateix Browder ha informat mitjançant el seu compte de Twitter. A dos quarts de deu del matí, Browder ha penjat una fotografia des de l’interior d’un cotxe patrulla explicant que els agents estaven executant una ordre d’arrest internacional emesa per Rússia que l’acusa de frau i que no li han volgut dir a quina comissaria el portaven. Browder ha informat del seu alliberament a dos quarts de dotze. Segons ha explicat, el secretari general de la Interpol a Lió ha interferit per demanar a la policia espanyola que ignorés la notificació vermella que pesava sobre ell; un tipus d’alerta que s’emet per demanar l’extradició d’algú.



 
La Interpol, doncs, ha interferit per demanar l’alliberament de Browder davant el que semblava la disposició de la policia espanyola de complir l'ordre d’arrest internacional emesa per Rússia. Una manera de mostrar als països que han negat l'extradició dels líders independentistes la manera com Espanya espera que actuïn? Sense saber la resposta, cal recordar que Browder -director del fons d’inversió Hermitage Capital Management- ha denunciat en nombroses ocasions la corrupció del govern rus i ha reclamat dirimir responsabilitats per la mort de Sergei Magnitsky, un advocat que treballava pel mateix Browder. Magnitsky va estar sota custòdia policial prop d’un any. Segons ha informat Browder, el motiu de la seva visita a Espanya és aportar proves a una investigació del fiscal anticorrupció José Grinda sobre la màfia russa. Browder explica que una gran quantitat de fons relacionats amb el cas de Magnitsky van acabar a l'estat espanyol.



