Nou fracàs de Ballesteros: Motos de la Guàrdia Urbana circulen per la nova passarel·la de Tarragona

25 de juny de 2018, 17.27 h



The Financial Times group recognises Catalonia as the best Southern European region for investment for 2018 and 2019



The Financial Times fDi Magazine calculates this based on five criteria: economic potential, labour environment, cost effectiveness, infrastructure and business friendliness.



It also rates Catalonia as having the best investment attraction strategy amongst the regions in Europe qualified as large.



In Catalonia, the Catalan Government via Catalonia Trade & Investment, the publ... Llegir més